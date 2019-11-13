FY2019 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,729 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,604,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,828,000 after buying an additional 294,996 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,188,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,087,000 after purchasing an additional 938,985 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,178,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,172,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.