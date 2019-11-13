FY2019 EPS Estimates for Imv Inc Cut by Analyst (TSE:IMV)

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMV in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). B. Riley also issued estimates for IMV’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get IMV alerts:

TSE:IMV opened at C$3.37 on Wednesday. IMV has a one year low of C$3.01 and a one year high of C$8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.12.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.