FY2019 EPS Estimates for ICF International Inc Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – William Blair boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICF International in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.13 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ICFI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of ICF International to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

ICF International stock opened at $87.24 on Monday. ICF International has a 12-month low of $60.22 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,700,000 after buying an additional 38,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 219.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ICF International by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICF International by 94.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

