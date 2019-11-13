FY2019 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Decreased by Analyst

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.84). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

GBT traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $48.49. 2,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,873. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.57. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 14.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $241,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $711,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.