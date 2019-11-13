FY2019 EPS Estimates for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Cut by Piper Jaffray Companies

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Fluidigm in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fluidigm’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $2.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fluidigm by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluidigm by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,187 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fluidigm by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 367,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,875,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 577,197 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $3,116,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

