FY2019 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Increased by Analyst

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DexCom’s FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $205.81. 12,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,982. DexCom has a 1-year low of $105.05 and a 1-year high of $208.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 686.03 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $223,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $2,146,294.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,222 shares of company stock worth $16,407,406. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $817,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,926 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,391,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,574,000 after purchasing an additional 944,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,855 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,056,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.