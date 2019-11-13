FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cascades in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAS. Desjardins lowered Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.42.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$12.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.05. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$7.55 and a twelve month high of C$13.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 64.26%.

In other news, Director Mario Plourde sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.70, for a total value of C$241,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,203,015.40. Also, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 41,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.81, for a total value of C$488,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,458,534.94. Insiders sold a total of 231,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,474 over the last quarter.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

