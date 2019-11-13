FY2019 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Raised by Analyst

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. 82,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,292,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

