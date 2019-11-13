FY2019 EPS Estimates for AlarmCom Hldg Inc Raised by Imperial Capital (NASDAQ:ALRM)

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of AlarmCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AlarmCom’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on AlarmCom from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AlarmCom from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, First Analysis raised AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

ALRM traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

In other news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $943,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AlarmCom by 39.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,488,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 603,061 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,506,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after acquiring an additional 314,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 749,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 227,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

