FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

IONS stock opened at $56.98 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.08.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

