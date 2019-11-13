Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the September 30th total of 41,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,807,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 320,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 123,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

FTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

