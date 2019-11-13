FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Short Interest Up 12.0% in October

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Capital One Financial lowered FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on FTS International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

FTSI traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,290. FTS International has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $140.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTS International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FTS International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

