Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,455.50 ($19.02).

FDEV opened at GBX 1,224 ($15.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,270 ($16.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,070.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,023.05.

In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48), for a total value of £309,600 ($404,547.24).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

