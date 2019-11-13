Front Barnett Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,550 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,695 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.