Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,242. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $9.03.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.04000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries in the second quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 125,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

