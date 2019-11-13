Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 44,903 shares during the period.

Shares of FSP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 207,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,248. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

