Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 457 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $32.63. 71,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

