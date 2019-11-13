Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 130 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.35. The stock had a trading volume of 45,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,421. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $167.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

