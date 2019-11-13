Focused Wealth Management Inc Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 393,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 472.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 94.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FENY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,853. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32.

