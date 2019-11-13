Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Shares Gap Down to $3.41

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.41. Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 56,575 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOMX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,115.11% and a negative return on equity of 75.99%. Analysts forecast that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Ilan Hadar sold 9,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. grace capital increased its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the second quarter. grace capital now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 62,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 105,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 25,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.