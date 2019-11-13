FlypMe 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One FlypMe token can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $311,446.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

