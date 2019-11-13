Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.97%.

NYSE:FTK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $113.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg bought 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $42,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,579.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 172,700 shares of company stock valued at $415,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

