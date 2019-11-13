Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.22

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (ASX:FLT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.22 and traded as low as $39.62. Flight Centre Travel Group shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 393,890 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$43.74 and a 200-day moving average of A$43.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile (ASX:FLT)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

