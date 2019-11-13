Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.66

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.66 and last traded at $111.29, with a volume of 82701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Get Fiserv alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at $14,916,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $2,591,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,118,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 126.4% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.