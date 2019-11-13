First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.13 and last traded at $51.33, 13,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 7,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSZ. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 450.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $850,000.

