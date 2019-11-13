First Trust Advisors LP Sells 9,037 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of D. R. Horton worth $33,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,831,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,664,000 after buying an additional 315,191 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,479,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,337,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,074,000 after purchasing an additional 165,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,720. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

