First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Atlassian worth $38,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,020,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,208,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 168.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 54.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,490 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 435.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,242,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.94. 21,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,392. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.22. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Atlassian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 price target on Atlassian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.44.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

