First Trust Advisors LP Has $31.29 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,382 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of CenterPoint Energy worth $31,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,440. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $28.06. 1,420,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,781. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.