First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,996 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of ANSYS worth $40,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 303,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total value of $252,715.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $231.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.47.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

