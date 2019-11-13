First Trust Advisors LP Buys 58,373 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Shopify worth $40,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded up $6.69 on Wednesday, hitting $312.25. 1,086,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,011. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $409.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC set a $350.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.30.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

