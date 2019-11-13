First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New $63,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 55.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 193,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 69,435 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 364,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 141,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,568. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.29. 231,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,374,436. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.46.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

