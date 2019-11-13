First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $38,000 in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in CBIZ by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 224,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CBIZ by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 21.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 70,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,464.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,731 shares of company stock worth $2,222,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. 25,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $239.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

