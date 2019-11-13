First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,953 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIN. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens set a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.15.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

