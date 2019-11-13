First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,419,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,753,000 after buying an additional 2,789,313 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 531,764 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,637,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,408,000 after purchasing an additional 349,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,178,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 790,588 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.