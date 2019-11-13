First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,375,553,000 after purchasing an additional 920,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,084,000 after purchasing an additional 721,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,665,000 after purchasing an additional 373,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,234,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $120.98. 8,005,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,200. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $121.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $339.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.41.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

