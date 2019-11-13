First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 35.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,557 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 678.4% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. 25,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

