First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $167.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,615. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $167.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

