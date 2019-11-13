First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 19,611 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. 6,500,791 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.