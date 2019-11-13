Financial Analysis: China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) and Crexendo (NYSE:CXDO)

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) and Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of China Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Telecom and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Telecom N/A N/A N/A Crexendo 6.54% 34.90% 15.59%

Volatility & Risk

China Telecom has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Crexendo does not pay a dividend. China Telecom pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Telecom and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Telecom 2 0 3 0 2.20 Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Telecom currently has a consensus target price of $53.90, suggesting a potential upside of 30.29%. Given China Telecom’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe China Telecom is more favorable than Crexendo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Telecom and Crexendo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Telecom $54.85 billion 0.61 $3.20 billion $3.81 10.86 Crexendo $11.91 million 4.99 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

China Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Summary

Crexendo beats China Telecom on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services. The company also provides Best Tone information services; and information technology-based integrated solutions, such as system integration, outsourcing, special advisory, information application, knowledge, and software development services. In addition, it offers managed data services that include digital data network, frame relay, and asynchronous transfer mode services for government agencies, large corporations, and institutions; and leased line services, as well as sells, repairs, and maintains customer-end equipment. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, including network equipment, international Internet access and transit, Internet data center, and mobile virtual network services in various countries, including the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and North America; and music production and related information, instant messenger, and e-commerce services, as well as sells telecommunications terminals. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 303 million mobile subscribers; 146 million wireline broadband subscribers; and 116 million access lines in service. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Telecom Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Telecommunications Corporation.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

