Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 591 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,582,000 after purchasing an additional 230,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,776,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,544,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,255,000 after purchasing an additional 279,023 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,920,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.23. 1,138,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,421. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $167.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

