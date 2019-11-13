Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 579 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after buying an additional 280,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,786,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,686,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,819,000 after purchasing an additional 278,907 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,437,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,443,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,832,000 after purchasing an additional 123,458 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.78. 935,376 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

