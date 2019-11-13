Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $759,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,789. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $135.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

