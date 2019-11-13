Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 977,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 770,759 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.