Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 425,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 633,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,812. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $74.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average is $70.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

