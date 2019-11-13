FIH Group PLC (LON:FIH) Announces GBX 1.80 Dividend

FIH Group PLC (LON:FIH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FIH traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 321 ($4.19). 738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729. The company has a market cap of $39.01 million and a PE ratio of 13.32. FIH Group has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 336 ($4.39). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get FIH Group alerts:

About FIH Group

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for FIH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.