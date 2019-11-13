FIH Group PLC (LON:FIH) Announces GBX 1.80 Dividend

FIH Group PLC (LON:FIH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of FIH traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 321 ($4.19). 738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729. The company has a market cap of $39.01 million and a PE ratio of 13.32. FIH Group has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 336 ($4.39). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99.
About FIH Group
Further Reading: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for FIH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.