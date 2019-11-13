FibroGen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,794 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 857% compared to the typical daily volume of 710 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $205,762.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,354.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,757,063.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,356,578 shares in the company, valued at $104,467,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,756 shares of company stock worth $3,644,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 31,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,012 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.