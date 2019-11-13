Fetch Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.64 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can now be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. In the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.61 or 0.07485102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001024 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015999 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00050889 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

