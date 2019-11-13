Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Federated National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

FNHC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 49,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Federated National has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Federated National had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated National will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

