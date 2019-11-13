FCA Corp TX Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FCA Corp TX cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 39.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 99,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.02. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Macquarie started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

