FCA Corp TX Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 268,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,248. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

